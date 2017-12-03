Employ the disabled-Companies told

Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi says government will introduce affirmative action to compel employers at all working places to reserve positions for persons with disabilities.

Ms. Kabanshi says government considers persons with disabilities as equal partners and will continue to involve them in decision making processes.

She says achieving equality for all is among government’s key agenda.

Ms. Kabanshi says the capacity for persons with disabilities is also being strengthened through increased budget allocation.

She says government will also introduce centers in all districts to offer medical rehabilitation and train people with disabilities in livelihood skills that will enable them to live independently.

The minister said this in a speech read on her behalf by Community Development Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela at the commemorations of world disability day themed “transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all” in Lusaka.

And United Nations acting Resident Coordinator Noala Skinner said people with disabilities are partners in development who must be included at all levels.

Ms. Skinner said there is need for a truly equitable society.

And Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities Board Chairperson Julien Mwape said this year’s theme is in line with governments 7th national development plan.

At the same function World Vision Zambia handed over 3-hundred and 67 wheel chairs to the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability.

And Livingstone Deputy Mayor Grandwell Chibamba has revealed that some social welfare officials are asking the vulnerable to pay money for them to be included on the Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries’ list.

Mr. Chibamba says his office has been receiving several shocking reports about some officials asking for money from the vulnerable such as the disabled for them to be included on the list of beneficiaries.

He says there is need to quickly fish out such people because they are tarnishing the good image of government and retarding development.

Mr. Chibamba says there are laid down procedures for one to be on the list of beneficiaries and that once a person qualifies, there is no need to pay someone to be on the list.

The Livingstone Deputy mayor was speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Livingstone.

And Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities -ZAPD- District Coordinator Kennedy Mwewa said persons with disabilities are still facing challenges of exclusion from education.

Mr. Mwewa adds that persons with disabilities face stigma, high school fees, and long distance to schools among others.

And the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Livingstone Organizing Committee Chairperson Venice Nakawala said the trend by parents to carry school going children to beg on the streets must come to an end.