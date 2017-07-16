ENT plan excites First Lady

First Lady Esther Lungu has announced that Government has developed an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Strategic Plan that feeds into the national health plan.

Mrs. Lungu says the Ministry of Health will soon launch the Country’s National ENT Strategic Plan to address existing gaps in the sector especially through training.

The First Lady has also commended Starkey Hearing Foundation in Minneapolis, USA for establishing the first ever hearing institute in Zambia.

Mrs. Lungu has noted that the presence of Starkey Hearing Foundation in Zambia has increased the number of specialists in audiology in the country.

The First Lady was speaking at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Annual Founders Club Meeting Panel discussion which was moderated by former US President George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara, dubbed “Passion plus Purpose Equals Impact”.

The First Lady said the Starkey Hearing Foundation has made a huge investment in Zambia especially for the vulnerable communities.

She further disclosed that Baldwin Wallace University has offered scholarships to Zambians to study ENT programs in the USA due to the presence of Starkey Hearing Foundation in the country.

The First lady said since 2015 Starkey has impacted over 3-Thousand people and fitted more than 1,200 hearing aids in Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy, in Washington Cosmas Chileshe.