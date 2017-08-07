ERB CUTS FUEL PRICE

The Energy Regulation Board-ERB has reduced the wholesale and retail fuel pump price effective midnight.

Petrol will be selling at 11.67 from the current 12.50, Diesel at 9.87 from 10.72, kerosene at 6.50 from 6.81 and LSG at 12.16 from 13.01.

ERB Board chairman Raymond Mpundu announced the development during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mpundu says the decision to adjust downwards the fuel pump price is in line with the policy guidance that fuel price adjustment will be made periodically as fundamentals that determine those changes.

He says ERB price adjustments can only be implemented if wholesale price increased or reduced by more than 2.5 percent.

And motorists in Lusaka have welcomed the development and thanked government for the reduction.