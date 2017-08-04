ETHIOPIA AIMS HIGH

Ethiopia coach, Ashewafi Bekele says Saturday international friendly match against Zambia is important for his side which prepares for the CHAN qualifier game against Sudan.

He has told FAZ football.com that Ethiopia is confident Zambia would give them a good run in the friendly match.

The Coach says his side is in good shape and hopeful they will qualify to the Kenya 2018 CHAN tournament.

The Ethiopians loosened up at Sunset Stadium with Bekele and his technical staff plotting Zambia’s fall.

Zambia and Ethiopia last met in a competitive match at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the two sides drawing 1-all in a match that marked a slide in form of the then African champions under Herve Renard.

In June 2015, an Honour Janza coached Zambia edged Ethiopia 1-0 away in Addis Ababa in a friendly match with Allan Mukuka scoring the lone goal.

Coach, Wedson Nyirenda is using the match as preparation for the CHAN clash against South Africa on August 12.

The match is billed for Woodlands Stadium with charges pegged at 100 Kwacha VIP, 50 kwacha grandstand and 20 Kwacha open wing.

Tickets are on sale at all Shoprite outlets through Computicket.