Evelyn Hone college signs MOU with CBU

Evelyn Hone College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding -MoU- with the

Copperbelt University that will see the two institutions collaborate in training and research.

Under the MoU, students that successfully complete a three-year diploma course in production operations management will be exempted for a degree program at the Copperbelt University.

This means the students will study for two years at CBU for their degree programme.

Evelyn Hone has also signed another MOU with Mulungushi University that will see students exempted for degree programs in Purchasing and Supply, Human Resources Management and Public administration.

Speaking during the signing ceremony CBU Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma said the university is also looking at starting music programs with Evelyn hone.

Professor Ngoma said the MoU signed with the institution is very important and has called for the speedy implementation of the program.

And Evelyn Hone College Principal Daniel Fwambo said he is happy that CBU has accepted to collaborate with the institution.