Exhibitors impress First Lady

First Lady Esther Lungu is impressed with the local exhibitors at the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show.

And, Mrs. Lungu says Zambians have been provided with an opportunity to benefit from various foreign exhibitors.

The First Lady was speaking today when she toured exhibitor’s stands at the Showgrounds.

Mrs. Lungu said she wants to visit as many stands as possible to have a feel of what is being exhibited and what the local people are able to offer.

The theme of the 2017 91st Agriculture and Commercial show is Promoting a Green Environment.

Among the stands she visited include ZNBC Stand and also took time to purchase her favourite old music.