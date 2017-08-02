Expedite teacher transfers-NUPEZ

The National Union for Public and Private Educators of Zambia -NUPPEZ- has called upon the Public Service Management Division and the Ministry of Education to expedite the transfer of married officers.

NUPPEZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale says the system of transferring officers without their spouses has contributed to the high levels of domestic violence and marital disputes.

Mr. Mwale says some of the disputes occurring as a result of mistrust due to distance between couples.

He says marital disputes, some of which have led to death, affects human resource development.

Mr Mwale further says it is important for the government to ensure unity among married couples to prevent unnecessary disputes.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Government has upgraded education infrastructure on the Copperbelt at a cost of Ten million Kwacha.

Minister of General Education Dennis Wachinga says government has built a one by three class room block and one staff house at each of the 22 secondary schools upgraded on the Coppebelt.

The upgraded schools are dotted in Masaiti, Mpongwe, Ndola, Lufwanyama, Kitwe, Chingola, Kalulushi, Mufurila, Chililabombwe and Masaiti.

Dr Wachinga says the new schools will enhance the delivery of quality education in the region.

The Minister who is on a tour of education infrastructure on the Copperbelt was speaking when he called on Chingola district Commissioner Mary Chibesa.

He added that he was in the province to check on the infrastructure development projects and appreciate challenges other schools are facing.

Dr Wanchinga said Government has remained concerned with the state of infrastructure in a number of schools being upgraded especially laboratories.

He added that the transitioning of primary schools into secondary must match with the development of infrastructure in these Schools.

Earlier, Chingola District Commissioner Mary Chibesa appealed to government to build more secondary schools in the district.

Ms Chibesa said Chingola has inadequate secondary schools a development hindering the delivery of quality education.

She also pleaded with government to connect 12 primary schools in the peri urban areas to the National grid.

Meanwhile, the Zambia National Education Coalition -ZANEC- has implored journalists in Zambia to prioritise education news coverage.

ZANEC Executive Director Grace Manyonga says it is important that coverage on children’s education is enhanced in the country.

Addressing journalists at ZANEC secretariat in Lusaka during a media sensitization works on out of school children and girls, Ms. Manyonga said journalists should pay attention to education needs of children.

She said the media has been critical in the policy advocacy of the coalition and pledged ZANEC’s continued engagement with the media in all its activities.

Meanwhile Ms. Manyonga has disclosed that currently there over 800 Thousand children are out of school in Zambia.

She said the number is likely to grow bigger due to school dropouts resulting from distance early child pregnancies and marriages and vulnerability that has increased the costs related to access to education.