EXPORT THE MAIZE-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has challenged Zambians to engage in maize marketing and export the commodity to neighboring countries.

The Head of State says people should take the market price of 60 Kwacha per 50 kilogramme bag of maize announced by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) as a business opportunity to engage in crop marketing.

President Lungu says local entrepreneurs should take advantage of the bumper harvest and liberal market to trade and export the commodity to other countries such as Kenya and Tanzania for their businesses to grow.

ZANIS reports that the President said this shortly before touring stands at the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka yesterday.

President Lungu said he will not intervene to adjust the maize market price this time around because people will only appreciate after they see the results of such a move.

The President explained that the decision to peg the market price for maize at 60 kwacha per 50kg by the FRA was not made by him but the Agency alone.

Recently the FRA announced that it will only buy a fifty-kilogram bag of maize at K60 only prompting concerns from farmers.