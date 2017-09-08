FAZ CUTS TIES WITH MAFRO

The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- has terminated the contract with Singaporean sportswear manufacturer, MAFRO.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo says MAFRO is in breach of contract by their failure to meet several obligations.

Katongo has explained that the contract between FAZ and MAFRO was based on the premise that either parties would meet their obligations to the other.

He said despite agreement for the provision of playing kit and replica jerseys; MAFRO has only partially fulfilled its obligation with regard to playing kit.

Katongo said MAFRO has similarly not been able to meet their delivery schedule for replica kits.

He said despite the matters being brought to their attention and being given several opportunities to redress the situation, nothing changed.

Katongo adds that FAZ will also claim for loss of business due to MAFRO’s inability to adhere to the contract, besides seeking legal redress.

The FAZ Spokesperson has stated that in view of the current status, FAZ has begun discussions with other potential partners.

He however said the current stock of the contract will run until end of December 2017.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC Sports by Katongo.

FAZ signed a two-year kit sponsorship deal with Mafro in May this year, worth two hundred thousand US dollars.