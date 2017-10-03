FAZ fined for improper conduct

The World governing body FIFA has fined the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- about 69-Thousand Kwacha for improper conduct by football fans during the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Algeria.

FAZ will pay 7-thousand swiss franc for violating FIFA disciplinary code during the game played at the National heroes Stadium in Lusaka on September 2nd, 2017.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Katongo says it is unfortunate that the national governing body will part away with this huge amount of money due to some unruly football fans.

He has appealed to football fans to exhibit the highest standard of behaviour whenever FAZ is hosting international matches.

Katongo said if the conduct continues FAZ will be forced to host international matches away from the Heroes Stadium.

He said during the September 2nd match despite Zambia winning, some soccer fans started throwing objects on the pitch.