Federer, Muguruza win wimbledon

Roger Federer became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times and extended his record to 19 Grand Slam titles with victory over Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

The Swiss third seed won 6-3 6-1 6-4 as seventh seed Cilic struggled with blisters on his left foot and broke down in tears during the second set.

Federer, 35, finished the contest in one hour and 41 minutes to claim his first Wimbledon title since 2012.

He becomes the oldest man in the Open Era to win at the All England Club.

“It is cruel sometimes,” Federer said of Cilic’s physical difficulties.

“But Marin fought well and is a hero, so congratulations on a wonderful tournament.”

Federer surpasses Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who won their seventh titles in 2000 and 1889 respectively, with only Marina Navratilova still ahead in terms of Wimbledon singles titles on nine.

He has won two of the three Grand Slam titles so far this year, having returned from a six-month break to win the Australian Open in January.

With 19 major titles he extends his lead over Rafael Nadal in the men’s game to four, and now stands joint-fourth on the all-time list with Helen Wills Moody, five behind Margaret Court on 24.

Among his long list of achievements, Federer became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win the Wimbledon title without dropping a set.

The tournament favourite from the outset, he was rarely troubled over the course of seven matches, and Cilic was not in the condition to provide a serious test.

“I never give up in a match. I gave it my best – it’s all I can do,” Cilic said afterwards.

Federer was playing in his 11th Wimbledon final and Cilic his first, and the gap in experience showed from the early stages.

Cilic, 28, hit a forehand which bounced before the net on the opening point as the nerves appeared hard to shake off.

Federer offered up a couple of early double faults but there was a sense of inevitability about the first break, which came in game five after Cilic fell heavily chasing down a drop shot, and then sent a backhand into the net.

A beautiful cross-court forehand helped Federer towards set point in game nine and Cilic duly double-faulted, ending the set with a 49% first-serve percentage that hardly troubled the Swiss.

After Federer made it 3-0 in the second set, a tearful Cilic sat in his chair as the doctor, tournament referee and supervisor attended to him.

And Garbine Muguruza said it was “amazing” to beat “role model” Venus Williams to win her first Wimbledon final.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who had failed to reach a final in the 23 tournaments since she won the French Open last year, defeated five-time champion Williams 7-5 6-0.

Muguruza was beaten by the American’s sister Serena in the 2015 final.

“I didn’t want to lose this time because I know the difference. I’m so happy,” she said.

“I’m happy that once again I see myself winning a Grand Slam, something that is so hard to do.

“It means a lot of confidence.”

The first set of Saturday’s final was a tight affair and would have gone the way of Williams had she converted one of her two break points at 5-4.

Muguruza said: “When I had those set points against me, I’m like: ‘Hey, it’s normal. I’m playing Venus here.’

“So I just keep fighting. And I knew that if I was playing like I was playing during the two weeks, I was going to have eventually an opportunity. So I was calm.

“If I lose the first set, I still have two more. Let’s not make a drama, you know.”

