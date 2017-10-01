Film industry to grow-Mulenga

Minister of Information Kampamba Mulenga says government has designed strategic measures to stimulate the growth of the film and media industry in the Country.

Ms. Mulenga says government has in this vein created a deliberate policy towards improving the film industry which is still in its infancy.

The Chief Government Spokesperson says government will continue to do its best to ensure the film making industry grows and effectively contributes to national development.

The Minister was speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Sotambe film festival at the Kitwe Little Theater last evening.

Ms. Mulenga also said cabinet recently approved the film policy and is currently working on modalities to operationalise it.

The Minister further stated that government intends to introduce a landing charge right at a 3-thousand 1-hundred and 50 kwacha for television channels which have less than 35 percent local content as stated in the 2018 National Budget.

She urged local producers to invest in quality production that will attract television stations.