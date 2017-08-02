FINANCING KEY-SILIYA

Minister of Agriculture, Dora Siliya says financing is one of the key components that can make agriculture diversification successful.

Ms. Siliya says other than maize, there are many high value crops such as cassava, which the financing sector can support.

She says the promotion of the Biofuel industry provides farmers with ready market for crops such as Cassava, Soybeans and Sunflower.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka, during the stakeholders meeting on Biofuels and Cassava Value Chain.

And Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director, Mizinga Melu said the bank has so far provided more than 4-hundred million kwacha to the agriculture sector.

Ms. Melu says the Barclays Bank is ready to provide more financing to the sector in the area of crop diversification and machinery.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education, Nkandu Luo says her ministry is looking at measures of increasing support towards research on increased cassava production

And Minister of Energy, David Mabumba has challenged the private sector to take advantage of good policies government has put in place, to invest in biofuel industry.