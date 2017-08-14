First Lady praises Huawei

First Lady Esther Lungu has commended Huawei Zambia for supplementing government’s efforts in providing rural based schools with computers.

Mrs. Lungu says the equipping of schools with computers is essential in enhancing the use of Information Communication Technology in the education sector.

The First Lady implored learning institutions to embrace the use of ICTs in their school curriculum.

Mrs. Lungu said this when she received 50 computers, 50 desks and 50 chairs donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by Huawei technologies.

She stressed that ICT education is a significant driver to the development of the country.

Mrs. Lungu urged the business community to partner with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust in complimenting government’s effort in the provision of ICT in the education sector.

She appealed to teachers to closely monitor pupils’ activities on the computers.

And Huawei Zambia Managing Director Thomas Hu pledged to continue supporting government in increasing access to ICT in the country.

Mr. Hu said the donation is part of the company’s policy of giving back to the community.