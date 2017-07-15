First Lady ululates award

First Lady Esther Lungu has commended the Starkey Hearing Foundation for nominating her to receive the 17th Annual “So the World May Hear” Award.

Mrs. Lungu says she is committed to empowering the underprivileged people in Zambia and that the award will go a long way to benefit the country.

Speaking in Minnesota, United States of America, during a meeting with officials from the Starkey Hearing Foundation, Mrs. Lungu thanked the organisers for the recognition.

She said hearing impairments continue to devastate the lives of many Zambians, though most of the cases can be corrected through organisations such as the Starkey hearing Foundation.

And Starkey Hearing Foundation Zambia executive director Alfred Mwamba commended the first lady for her commitment in empowering Zambians especially those with hearing impairments.

Dr. Mwamba said 3-thousand people have so far been served and 1-thousand 200 hearing aids have been provided to people in Lusaka, Ndola and Southern province.

And Starkey Hearing Foundation International Development Director- Africa Annie Mugambi appreciated the First Lady for facilitating the first ever Starkey Hearing institute in Africa, which is based in Lusaka – Zambia.

On 17th May 2016, the First Starkey Hearing Institute in the world was officially opened in Lusaka, Zambia to provide training to health personnel that will remedy the challenges of hearing throughout Africa and across the world.