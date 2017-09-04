Five die in inferno

Five people have died on the spot while three others are critically injured when a grass thatched house they were sleeping in caught fire.

The incident happened between midnight and 01 hours this morning in Mweo area of Kawambwa District.

Kawambwa District commissioner Ivo Mpasa has confirmed in an interview.

Mr. Mpasa said the injured three have since been admitted to hospital.

And a South African national working for the contractor, constructing the military barrack has died in a road accident.

Mr. Mpasa said the victim died after failing to negotiate a corner around 02 hours this morning.

And PF Kansuswa Ward Councillor in Mufulira James Makumba has died.

He was aged 60.

Mufulira Central lawmaker Evans Chibanda has confirmed the death of the civic leader to Znbc News in Kitwe today.

Dr. Chibanda said Mr. Makumba died at Ronald Ross Hospital in Mufulira this afternoon.

He said Mr. Makumba has died at a time when Government is making plans to upgrade Kawama compound.

Dr. Chibanda said the funeral for the late civic leader is being held at house number B 691 IN Kansuswa.

Burial for the late Mr. Makumba will be announced.