Follow ECL directive-AVIC told

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged AVIC International Zambia limited to follow President EDGAR LUNGU’s directive to award 20 percent works to Copperbelt based local contractors.

Mr. Lusambo says the 3-hundred and 97 million US dollar Copperbelt Road rehabilitation project is coming at a huge cost and should greatly benefit the locals within the region.

The minister has also urged contractors on the Copperbelt to fulfil their promise by making sure they finish the works within the stipulated time-frame.

He said this in Kitwe when he inspected works on the construction of a bridge at Copperhill mall along the Kitwe – Chingola duo carriage way.

And Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said he is optimistic that once works at the bridge are completed, floods levels during the rainy season will end.

Meanwhile Kitwe district commissioner Binwell Mpundu said the rehabilitation of the road will enhance economic activities.

Earlier Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Mwila Mutale urged sino-hydro the contractor engaged to expedite the works so that levels of congestion at the site can be reduced

The minister also toured road rehabilitation works in Chingola on the Copperbelt.