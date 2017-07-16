Form more Lion clubs-Choobe

Newly elected Governor for Lions District 413 Zambia Jessica Choobe has called for the formation of more lion clubs across the country.

Ms Choobe is of the view that the formation of new clubs across the country will enable the service organisation double its service to the needy in communities.

She was speaking at the official opening of the 2017 Lions Cabinet officers training in Kabwe.

Ms Choobe observed that Eastern and North-Western provinces only have one Lions Club each.

She said both Muchinga and Northern Provinces only have two clubs.

The District Governor said the Lions Clubs International has added paediatric cancer to its new service framework.

Previously the service organization’s goals were more focused on vision, diabetes, hunger and environment.

Ms Choobe has urged the lions fraternity to create more awareness on diabetes, which she said is killing millions of people worldwide.

The Lions Clubs International targets to reach 200 million people annually by 2020 worldwide.

Ms Choobe is the fourth female to be elected District Governor in Zambia.