Former mayor commits suicide

Former Chipata City Mayor, Jealous Phiri, has allegedly committed suicide.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya, says Mr. PHIRI, aged 66, was found dead in a car parked at Chipata Primary School grounds, by a passerby around 05:00 hours.

Mr. Chilufya has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that when police rushed to the scene, they discovered that foam was coming out of his nostrils and an empty bottle of doom pesticide was found next to his body.

And Mr. Chilufya said the deceased was facing several cases of obtaining money by false pretences and was on police bond in one of the cases.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Chipata Central Hospital mortuary.

And Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale, has described the development as sad.

Mr. Mwale said if the deceased had any problems, he could have shared with friends and family so that he is helped unlike taking his life.

The late Mr. Phiri, who was Kanjala Ward Councilor, served as Chipata Mayor from 2013 to 2016.

Meanwhile, what started as a drinking competition has turned tragic when a man in Chavuma district – Northwestern Province collapsed and died after consuming six bottles of liquor locally known as Tujilijili.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka has identified the man as Oscar Kavungu, 25, of Kambelembele village.

Kavungu reportedly participated in a drinking contest with his 25-year-old brother-in-law but collapsed and passed on after consuming six bottles of Tujilijili.

Mr. Daka said the two were competing to finish a box of 20 bottles of liquor at a named shop in Kalombo area.

He said Kavungu was rushed to Chavuma District hospital where he was pronounced dead yesterday around 16:00 hours.

Mr. Daka said Charles Mwiya who took five and a half bottles of the same liquor is currently admitted to Chavuma District Hospital.

And Chavuma District Health Director Kizito Sampa confirmed that Mwiya is still admitted to the district hospital but is out of danger.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old grade 5 pupil of Ning’omba primary in Pambashe Constituency – Kawambwa District has been married off by her parents.

School Head Teacher Laston Tonishupa disclosed to ZANIS in Luwingu that a 12-year-old and four other Grade Seven pupils have been married of by their parents.

Mr. Tonishupa said the pupils are all from Koshima Village in Chief Chama’s area.

He explained that almost all the schools in Chief Chama’s area are facing similar challenges where girls are married of before they complete their Grade Seven.

Mr. Tonishupa appealed to the human rights and women groups such as Forum for women educationalist in Zambia -FAWEZA- and campaign for female education CAMFED to visit the area and carry out massive sensitization programmes.

He has thanked constituency Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela for visiting the area to check on the challenges being faced.