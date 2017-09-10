Four die in road accident

Four people have died in a road accident which happened 35 kilometers away from Mkushi town on the Great North Road around 06:30hrs this morning.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi says three people, who include the two drivers of a Power Tools bus and a truck, died on the spot when the vehicles were involved in a head on collision.

Mr. Likashi has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that 68 passengers where initially admitted at Mkushi District Hospital but one died, bringing the total death toll to four.

Mr. Likashi says the Power Tools bus was heading to Kitwe while the truck was heading north.

He says two of the dead are males while the remaining are females.

And Mkushi District Commissioner Luka Mwamba is appealing to Copperbelt residents whose relatives travelled to Nakonde for business to go to Mkushi to identify the bodies.

Mr. Mwamba says the deceased have not yet been identified and their bodies are lying in the Mkushi District Hospital.

Meanwhile Road safety and Transport Agency-RTSA- Head of Public relations Fred Mubanga has confirmed the accident saying the agency is concerned with poor road safety.

Mr. Mubanga says RTSA will investigate the matter and urged members of the public to be patient on the road to avoid accidents.