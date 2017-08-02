FOUR UPND CADRES APPEAR IN COURT

Four UPND Cadres who were found with offensive weapons and materials in the early hours of 25th of April this year near the Lusaka Central Prison have appeared in court.

In this matter Remmy Mukoba, Kelvin Mupilisa, Fabian Mwanza and Martin Muchindu were found in possession of potassium permanganate, one plastic bottle of glycerine, a traditional knife and a bow and three allows.

When the matter came up a witness Andrew Mbewe said he found the weapons and materials after searching the vehicles that was being driven by the suspects.

Mr. Mbewe said he was on guard during the time when UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and at the time when the country was receiving reports of public property having been burnt by unknown people.

Mr. Mbewe told Lusaka Magistrate Syvia Munyinya that whilst on guard he saw one of the suspect throw a substance on a nearby makeshift shop.

He said the driver of the vehicles attempted to speed away upon noticing the presence of the officers who had followed them.

Mr. Mbewe further informed the court that the three UPND cadres had one PF Chitenge material, key holders and papers bearing the face of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.