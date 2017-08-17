FRA Buys 1.2m Bags of Maize

The Food Reserve Agency-FRA- has bought One point two million by 50 Kilogram bags of white maize over the past two weeks.

The purchased maize is worth 72 million Kwacha.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Chola Kafwabulula has confirmed this in a telephone interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Kafwabulula said the agency has also bought 7 thousand bags of Soya beans worth 9-hundred and 10 thousand Kwacha.

He said farmers that have supplied their crop will start receiving payments next week because the FRA has today received cash for the crop marketing exercise.

And Mr. Kafwabulula said any deport clerk asking for cash over the FRA grain bags should be reported to the police because the carriers are being provided free of charge.

Meanwhile, several farmers in Shibuyunji district have opted to sell their maize at the Food Reserve Agency Deport.

This is because the agency is offering a better price compared to other buyers on the market.