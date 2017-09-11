FRA buys K245m worth of maize

The Food Reserve Agency -FRA- says it has purchased 4 million bags of maize valued at 2 hundred and 45 million kwacha.

FRA Executive Director, Chola Kafwabulula says the highest purchase is from Eastern Province where 1.1 million bags have been bought.

Mr. Kafwabulula also says the second highest purchase is from Luapula Province where 7 hundred thousand bags have been purchased.

He told Znbc news that the Agency has also bought 37 thousand bags of soya beans valued at 4.8 million kwacha.

Mr. Kafwabulula explained that the highest purchase of soya beans is from Eastern Province followed by Copperbelt.

He also said that purchases are beginning to increase daily and has since urged farmers holding on to their produce to sell to FRA before the marketing season comes to a close.

And Mr. Kafwabulula has assured stakeholders that the down pour that was experienced in Chadiza last week has not affected the stock as it is secure.