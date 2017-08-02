FTJ University works on

Government says the construction of the Frederick Chiluba University in Luapula Province will start next month.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo told ZNBC News in an interview at her office that the contractor is only waiting for the environmental assessment certificate from the Zambia Environmental Management Authority-ZEMA for works to start.

She says the works were initially supposed to commence this August but were delayed because ZEMA was still concluding its report on environmental impact.

And commenting on the number of students stranded in India, professor Luo said government has requested Zambian embassies in different countries to take inventory of students who are not on government sponsorship.

She said it has come to her attention that in China alone there are more than three thousand students studying on self-sponsorship compared to the three hundred on government bursary.

Professor Luo has since urged parents with students abroad to register them with her Ministry and relevant embassies.

Meanwhile, Barclays Bank has released three point Two Million Kwacha to sponsor over hundred students in tertiary education.

Barclays Bank Managing Director Mizinga Melu says the bank is working with the Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Community Development and Social Services in identifying vulnerable young people to benefit from the programme.

And Minster of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo has expressed happiness that the programme is reinforcing government’s vision in transforming the educational sector.

Professor LUO said this during the launch of Barclays Bank scholarship programme for tertiary education in Lusaka.