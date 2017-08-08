FUEL PRICE CUT CHEERS MANY

Commuters in Lusaka have welcomed the decision by the Energy Regulation Board to reduce the retail fuel pump prices.

Commuters Association of Zambia president Arron Kamuti told ZNBC News in an interview that the reduction of fuel prices should trickle down people in communities.

Mr. Kamuti says the reduction in fuel prices will reduce the cost of doing business which in turn will contribute positively to the economy.

And the Zambian DNA says the move is commendable as many stakeholders were complaining due to the high pump prices of fuel.

Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says the move shows that government is providing all-inclusive leadership to uplift the standard of life of Zambian.

Meanwhile, Cleaning Association of Zambia-CAZ says the reduction of fuel prices will reduce the cost of doing business.

CAZ Secretary General Lawrence Makumbi says government must be commended for the measures to stabilise the cost of fuel.

And the business community in Namwala District have also welcomed the reduction of fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board-ERB.

Namwala Marketeers Association Chairperson Oliver Kayombo told ZANIS in an interview that the reduction will lower the cost transporting goods.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by 83-ngwee and 85 ngwee respectively.

Petrol is now selling at 11-kwacha 67-ngwee per litre down from 12-kwacha 50-mgwee while diesel will now be 9-kwacha 87-ngwee per litre from 10-kwacha 72-ngwee.

The Price of kerosene has also been reduced by 31-ngwee.

ERB Chairperson Raymond Mpundu announced the reduced fuel prices at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.