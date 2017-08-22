Funds released for City Market fire victims

The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund has released 2 Hundred Thousand Kwacha to help marketeers who were affected by the fires that recently gutted the Lusaka City Market.

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund Patron Chanda Kabwe says this is part of President Edgar Lungu’s vision to improve the lives of people in the informal sector.

Speaking during a meeting with marketeers in Lusaka, Mr. Kabwe urged beneficiaries across the country to use the money prudently.

And National Coordinator Clement Tembo said the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund will next week disburse funds to Marketeers in Western and Southern Provinces.

Mr. Tembo has clarified that the initiative should NOT be politicised because it is NOT a government funded programme.

He also refuted reports that the initiative is centered on the Copperbelt and places where there are pending byelections.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province District Commissioner Davison Mulenga has appealed for more funds to help marketeers in the district.