GBFC go top

Green Buffaloes football club has climbed to the top of the FAZ/MTN Super league table after they beat weeping boys Napsa Stars by a goal to nil.

The win has pushed the army sponsored side to top of the log on 47 points one better than second placed Zesco United who had their game against City of Lusaka postponed.

And Nkana football club has moved to top four after they humiliated defending champions Zanaco football club by four goals to nil in an encounter played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos missed an opportunity to go top of the table as they were held to a goalless draw by Green Eagles in in Choma.

In a Ndola dubbe, Forest Rangers walloped Buildcon by three goals to nil while in Mufulira, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers edged Lusaka Dynamso by a goal to nil.

Nchanga beat visiting Lumwana Radiants one nil whereas Nakambala Leopards and Real Nakonde settled for a one all draw.

At Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka, Red Arrows were held to a goalless draw by Nkwazi as Konkola Blades and Kabwe Warriors settled for a barren draw.

These were week 26 games played on Sunday.

MTN/FAZ SCOREBOARD

Week 26

Green Buffaloes 1-0 Napsa Stars

Nkana 4-0 Zanaco

Nakambala Leopards 1-1 Real Nakonde

Red Arrows 0-0 Nkwazi

Choma Eagles 0-0 Power Dynamos

Forest Rangers 3-0 Buildcon

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Lumwana Radiants

Konkola Blades 0-0 Kabwe Warriors

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos