GBFC opens 3-point lead

Green Buffaloes football club has opened a three-point lead at the summit of the faz/mtn Super League table after beating Zanaco Football Club by two goals to nil.

This was in a week 28 fixture played at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.

Green Buffaloes’ win has pushed the army sponsored side to 53 points, three better than second placed Zanaco.

And Red Arrows beat visiting Forest Rangers by two goals to one to move to 37 points.

And on Tuesday, Zesco United Football Club will take on Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in a delayed week 28 fixture.

MTN/FAZ Super League Week 28

Full time

Red Arrows 2-1 Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes 2-0 Zanaco

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

Week 28

City of Lusaka 0-3 Napsa Stars