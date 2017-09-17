GBFC opens 3-point lead

Green Buffaloes football club has opened a three-point lead at the summit of the faz/mtn Super League table after beating Zanaco Football Club by two goals to nil.
This was in a week 28 fixture played at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.
Green Buffaloes’ win has pushed the army sponsored side to 53 points, three better than second placed Zanaco.
And Red Arrows beat visiting Forest Rangers by two goals to one to move to 37 points.
And on Tuesday, Zesco United Football Club will take on Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in a delayed week 28 fixture.
MTN/FAZ Super League Week 28
Full time
Red Arrows 2-1 Forest Rangers
Green Buffaloes 2-0 Zanaco
MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE SCOREBOARD
Week 28
City of Lusaka 0-3 Napsa Stars
Choma Eagles 0-2 Buildcon
Nkana 4-0 Real Nakonde
Mufulira Wanderers 3-1 Nkwazi
Konkola Blades 1-0 Power Dynamos
Nchanga Rangers 1-2 Kabwe
Nakambala Leopards 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos