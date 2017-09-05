GBFC players promoted

Army Commander Paul Mihova has called for hard work from Green Buffaloes players if the team is to maintain its good performance in this year’s MTN/FAZ Super league.

Lieutenant General Mihova says though the army may not give the players winning bonuses, they will be complimented through other means.

The Army Commander has promoted all Green Buffaloes players for their hard work and outstanding performance in this year’s Super league.

Lieutenant General Mihova elevated the players to their next ranks during his briefing to the team at Arrakan Barracks in Lusaka today.

He said the team’s current standing in the league is testimony of how resolute it is to bring back Buffaloes’ lost glory.

The army-sponsored outfit, who last won the league in 1981, shot to the summit of the FAZ/MTN super league table over the weekend after a 1-nil victory over Napsa Stars.