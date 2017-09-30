GEO TECH wins water contract

You are here
The Ministry of General Education has awarded a contract to Geo – Tech Chinese Company to improve water reticulation system at Musonda Girls Technical Secondary School.

 

Luapula Province Education Officer Ngosa Kotati disclosed this in a speech read on his behalf by the Principal Education Standards Officer Simon Kanchebele  during the graduation ceremony for grade twelve pupils held at the school recently.

 

Mr. Kotati said the water problem which had rocked the learning institution for a long time will soon be a thing of the past once the project is completed.

 

He  said the Chinese contractor will tap water from the nearby Luongo River and that the project will start soon.

 

