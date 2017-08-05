Goats market found

The Zambia Goats and Livestock Task Force is planning to Export 70 thousand sheep and Goats to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East.

Task Force Chairperson Veronica Pepala says all the administrative works have been concluded and officials from Saudi Arabia will be coming to Zambia to check the environment were the goats are kept.

Ms Pepela says thirteen million kwacha will be realised from the export of the animals.

She was speaking to ZNBC News at the ongoing 91st Agricultural and commercial show in Lusaka.

And Ms Pepela says Saudi Arabia wants to be importing 70 thousand goats per month hence small-scale farmers should take the opportunity to start sheep and goat farming as there is high demand.

And Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Michael Katambo says the current population of goats in Zambia is estimated at over 4-Million while that of Sheep is about 1-hundred and 50 Thousand.

Mr. Katambo says government has responded to the increasing market by promoting production and marketing of the animals.

He says government will facilitate the process of goat and sheep commercialization in Zambia to supply quality products for export.