GOTV injunction fails

The Lusaka High Court has set aside an injunction that ordered ZNBC and TOP Star Communication to immediately restore the Free to Air Services on GOTV Broadcasting Zambia Limited Platforms.

In this matter GoTV Broadcasting, Central African Media Network Limited and GoTV Zambia Limited have sued the Attorney General , Topstar Communication Limited and ZNBC.

The Plaintiff wanted the court to restrain the defendants from interfering with the Plaintiffs digital terrestrial Television Services thereby disrupting GOTV Services.

Speaking when she delivered her ruling High court, Judge Getrude Chawatama said the Digital Migration program was started by government and not ZNBC and Topstar Communication Limited.

Justice Chawatama said the court can therefore not issue an injunction affecting ZNBC and Topstar but the Attorney General who represents the government.

She said considering this development, she has no powers to issue an injunction against the Attorney General as the law does not provide for such powers.

The judge however, said that the complaint by the plaintiffs concerning the loss of business can be atoned for by damages if the plaintiffs succeed at trail in the main matter.