Govt applauded for prevailing over KCM

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers -NUMAW- has commended government for its action to stop Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- from transferring workers to a Chinese investors.

NUMAW president James Chansa says the decision taken by Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma to halt KCM’s plan to transfer over 900 workers to contractors is an indication that government has the welfare of miners at heart.

Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, Mr. Chansa noted that had government not intervened in the matter, the miners would have lost employment in the name of KCM management’s workforce transfers.

He said government’s decision should set a precedence adding that no mine should think of transferring its workers to contractors in future.

Mr. Chansa said the decision is an assurance that the miners’ jobs are secure.

On Monday, Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma directed Konkola Copper Mines to stop its planned transfer of 910 workers to contractors.