Govt assures investors

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Ronald Chitotela has assured investors and tourists that Government will build infrastructure in the Northern circuit as part of efforts to promote tourism in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chitotela says following the successful hosting of the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference, Government will move in swiftly and built facilities which will attract more tourists.

Speaking at the closure of activities for the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference in Kawambwa District, Mr. Chitotela said most tourist sites in the Northern circuit have limited infrastructure.

He said there is need for tourism sites to have good infrastructure so that visitors can have a good stay once they visited such sites.

Mr. Chitotela said Government wants the Northern circuit to attract as many tourists as the southern circuit.

And Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila has described the just ended expo as a success.

Dr. Nsemukila said the number of delegates and the interest the event attracted was unbelievable.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that the Provincial Administration in Luapula is now working on strategies to ensure investors who made pledges do not shy away from investing their money in the region.

The five-day Luapula Expo and Investment Conference came to an end yesterday with a final tour to the Lumangwe Falls in Kawambwa.

Dozens of delegates and investors were driven to Kawambwa where they viewed the Lumangwe Falls and sampled traditional foods.