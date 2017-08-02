GOVT BACKS PRIVATE MEDIA

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says her Ministry will continue to create a conducive environment to ensure that the private media thrive and contribute to the country’s development.

Ms Mulenga says government is aware of the role that the private media play in the process of development.

The minister was speaking during an interview with 5 FM Radio.

Ms Mulenga however, urged journalists in the private media to be professional in the course of their duty.

She said the private media have the duty to provide constructive checks and balances on the government.

The minister also said government is committed to the digital migration and will on October 1st switch the television signal from analogue to digital in selected areas.

And Ms Mulenga who later visited One Love radio station urged all media houses in the country to take advantage of the indaba to share ideas and address various matters that the industry is facing.

And Station Manager Kaluwa Mukelebai has called on the Ministry to allow the Christian station to expand its coverage.