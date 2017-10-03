Govt bemoans low tax compliance

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Christopher Mvunga has bemoaned low levels of tax compliance in the country.

Mr. Mvunga says government is concerned over the trend where the Gross Domestic Product is growing while revenue is dropping.

He also cited lack of industrialisation among the deficiencies in the economy.

Mr. Mvunga also notes that rural areas are lagging behind in development due to lack of industries in the areas.

He was speaking during a budget discussion organised by Ernest and Young Zambia, in Lusaka.

And Zambia Revenue Authority Director for Taxes, Joseph Nonde said -ZRA- is working on improving service delivery as a way of improving compliance levels.

Mr. Nonde said ZRA is in this regard working at forming partnerships with the informal sector where many business entities do not remit taxes.