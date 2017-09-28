Govt calls for water management

Government has called for effective management of water resources in order to mitigate the negative impact of climate change.

Northern Province Minister, Brian Mundubile says protecting water bodies from drying up should be treated as a matter of urgency.

Mr Mundubile said water is a vital resource whose availability is key to the country’s economy.

The Minister made the call when he officially launched the Chambeshi Water Security Partnership which seeks to protect and develop resources around the Chambeshi River catchment.

He said this was in a speech read for him by Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Jobbicks Kalumba.

Earlier, Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary, Ed Chomba called for prudent use of donor funds towards water management.