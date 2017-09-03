Govt, Church great partners-Kalaba

Government says the church and government cannot work separately in serving the people because the two are intertwined in service delivery.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba says government has shown its willingness to continue working with the church because it recognises the ability of the church in steering development.

Mr. Kalaba, who is also Bahati Member of Parliament, says the church has played a huge role in ensuring that Zambia remains peaceful.

He notes that on many occasions, the church has come on board to help government resolve some of the country’s critical issues.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs says the historical role that the church has done can never be doubted.

He observes that the church was at the center of Zambia’s transition from the one-party state to multi-party democracy.

Mr. Kalaba said this after attending the Jesus Is Lord Christian Center Church Conference in Chingola.