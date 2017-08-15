Govt Clarifies HH Visits

Government has dismissed media reports suggesting that State House is authorising persons to visit incarcerated opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says the reports are false and baseless.

Ms Mulenga who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services says State House is NOT responsible over who visits people in the correctional facilities.

She says people visiting suspects in all correctional facilities daily, do NOT pass through State House but are permitted by correctional facility authorities.

Ms Mulenga adds that the recent visits by Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland were NOT facilitated by State House.

Ms. Mulenga explained that the visitors merely informed President EDGAR LUNGU that they would visit Mr. Hichilema after being authorised by prison authorities.

She was speaking at a media briefing in LUSAKA today.