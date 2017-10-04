Govt disowns social media jobs adverts

You are here
The Ministry of General Education has disowned an advert on recruiting of teachers circulating on social media.

 

Ministry spokesperson Nonde Chilonga says the advertisement for teachers’ recruitment has not been finalised.

 

Ms. Chilonga says Government does not use social media to Advertise jobs.

 

She has warned members of the public not to be swayed to respond to the job advertisement that are circulating on social media.

 

Ms. Chilonga says the Ministry of General Education shall not be held liable for any consequences that may arise from such miscommunications and fraudulent conduct.

 

She was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

 

