“Govt not involved in Shangombo Sugar project”

Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says government is not involved in the reported establishment of the 11 billion dollars sugar plantation in Shangombo.

Mr. Mubukwanu says his office has consulted with relevant ministries and that there is no official record of the investment of the sugar plantation.

He says despite government encouraging investment inflow in various sectors of the economy it is important for the relevant ministries to be aware of the projects.

The Minister was speaking in an interview with journalists in Lusaka.

Mr. Mubukwanu has further urged those promoting the sugar project to be cautious with the implementation of the project.