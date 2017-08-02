Govt pays $196m to contractors

Government has paid more than 1-hundred and 96 million US dollars to contractors in Luapula province, to complete works on various township and inter-town roads.

The disbursed funds will be used to complete Samfya and Mansa township roads, the Musaila-Kasaba road and the Chiengi-Nchelenge road.

Part of the released funds will go towards the completion of the 485 million-kwacha Kawambwa- Mushota-Luwingu road.

Minister of Infrastructure Development, Ronald Chitotela says with the release of the monies, government expects road works to be expedited and completed on time.

Mr. Chitotela disclosed this when he inspected works on the 1-hundred and 52 kilometre Kawambwa-Mushota-Luwingu road.