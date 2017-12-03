Govt pays all outstanding certificates

Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati, says government has paid all outstanding certificates, amounting to 40 Million Kwacha, on the Kazungula bridge project.

Mr. Mutati says the payment, which was made on Friday, brings government to current in terms of payments towards the bridge, which is a joint project with Botswana.

He says the government will prioritise the payments on the multi-million-dollar bridge so that Zambia does not lag behind in payments and slow down the project.

And Mr. Mutati says government will this week lift the ban on night driving on trucks.

Mr. Mutati says the move is aimed at boosting economic growth by speeding up the movement of goods such as copper.

The Minister says the lifting of the ban to be done before Wednesday, will only be applicable to trucks and NOT the public buses.

Mr. Mutati said this yesterday touring the Kazungula Bridge construction site.