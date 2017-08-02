GOVT PAYS K4.2BN PAID TO CONTRACTORS

Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati says government has paid more than 4 point 2 Billion Kwacha to contractors and suppliers of goods and services to stabilise the economy.

Mr. Mutati says the money has been paid over a period of 6 months to unlock the liquidity problem that the country was facing.

He says the availability of liquidity in the economy has helped to strength and stabilize the Kwacha, making it one of the best performing currencies in Africa.

He has expressed happiness that Zambia has since registered a positive trade surplus of more than 1-hundred and 80 million US dollars in the first half of this year.

Mr. Mutati was speaking at the Oliver Tambo International Airport in South Africa, when he met Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country, Emmanuel Mwamba.

He added that the stability of the Kwacha has resulted in increased investment in government security bonds.

This is according to a statement made available to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.