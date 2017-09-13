Govt striving to decongest prisons

Government says it is not its desire to have many people incarcerated in correctional facilities because delays in the criminal justice system.

Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda says Government will consider the possibility of reducing custodial sentences through making provision for community sentences for those convicted petty crimes.

Mr. Lubinda says this could assist in decongesting the country’s correctional facilities.

He said this in Lusaka during the official launch of a 2 days symposium on legal and administrative reforms to address congestion in correctional facilities.

And European Union -EU- Head of Delegation, Alessandro Mariani says the EU is in the process of developing a vocational education programme for inmates to assist them restart a new life after their release.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Zambia, Achim Burkart says his Government stands ready to support the country implement the legal and administrative reforms.

The German Government also donated a minibus to assist in the transportation of juveniles between correctional facilities and approved reformatory schools.