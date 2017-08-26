Govt praises China’s contribution

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kennedy Malama says government appreciates the support it gets from the Chinese government in the health sector.

Doctor Malama says government is impressed with the expertise brought by the different Chinese medical teams operating in various parts of the country.

He says the partnership that dates back as far as the 1970s has seen Zambia adapt to modern technology such as tele- medicine where Levy Mwanawasa general hospital has been a pioneer.

Doctor Malama was speaking when he addressed some Chinese doctors attached to the Livingstone Central Hospital during a courtesy call on the Senior Medical Superintendent John Kachimba.

The Permanent Secretary has encouraged the Chinese doctors to work closely with their local counterparts so that when their tour of duty ends, there is meaningful knowledge and skills transfer to the Zambian professionals.

And Livingstone Central Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent John Kachimba says the team comes with specialized Ear, Nose and Throat-ENT services which the hospital has never had.

Doctor Kachimba explained that the hospital is now setting up an ENT department which will allow major procedures to be undertaken as the team is currently doing minor ENT procedures.

Meanwhile Dr. Kachimba said government has this year introduced theatre and public health nursing diplomas at the nursing school and will before the end of the year introduce training in occupational therapy and prosthetics and orthotics.