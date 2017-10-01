Govt preaches water management

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Jobix Kalumba says Zambia will not benefit from its vast water bodies if water management systems are not responding to the needs of the people.

Dr. Kalumba has since called for coordination in planning and allocation of resources to develop Northern Province through use for available water bodies.

He says water challenges should not even arise in the province as stakeholders could consider drawing water from lakes Bangweulu and Tanganyika.

Dr. Kalumba was speaking in Kasama during the launch of the Chambeshi Water Security Partnership in Kasama, a multi-sectoral partnership aimed at protecting the Chambeshi Water catchment.

And Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba says the partnership is vital as it taps into the Ministry’s agenda to improve water supply and sanitation provision.

Bishop Chomba also inspected water supply and sanitation projects in Kaputa District – Northern Province which include construction and rehabilitation works.

He urged the contractors and consultants tasked on the various works to expedite completion as water supply is always an emergency issue.