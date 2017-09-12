Govt prioritizes road sector

Government says it will continue investing in projects that will help the country grow its economy sustainably.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Ronald Chitotela says Government has prioritized investments in the road sector.

Mr. Chitotela has since urged the private sector to consider venturing in the sector.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka when he gave highlights of the Lusaka -Ndola dual carriageway, Mr. Chitotela reiterated that 20 percent of the works will be subcontracted to local contractors in order for them to grow their capacities.

He further said Government will ensure that the project is cost effective and there is value for money.

Mr. Chitotela noted that Government has also set a target to complete infrastructure development in newly created districts by December, 2019.

He also stated that Government is determined to dismantle its debt and that the road sector debt has been reduced from 7 Billion Kwacha to 4 Billion Kwacha.