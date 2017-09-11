You are here
Home > Local > Govt promises new bridge

Govt promises new bridge

by - 0172

 

 

 

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has assured the people of Kawambwa district that a bridge connecting Chief Chama and Mushota’s chiefdoms along the Pambashe River will soon be constructed.

 

Mr. Chitotela says government has already sourced for funds and a contractor will soon move on site.

 

He says government is aware of the challenges that people face as they cross from one chiefdom to the other.

 

Meanwhile Mr. Chitotela says the connection of Pambashe constituency to the National power grid has changed the lives of the people.

 

He says families are now able to venture into other economic activities due to electricity.

 

 

Robert Mwanza
http://www.znbc.co.zm

Similar Articles

PARLY SET TO APPROVE ARTICLE 31

0625

Marriage act to be reviewed

11668

Leave a Reply

Top