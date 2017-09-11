Govt promises new bridge

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has assured the people of Kawambwa district that a bridge connecting Chief Chama and Mushota’s chiefdoms along the Pambashe River will soon be constructed.

Mr. Chitotela says government has already sourced for funds and a contractor will soon move on site.

He says government is aware of the challenges that people face as they cross from one chiefdom to the other.

Meanwhile Mr. Chitotela says the connection of Pambashe constituency to the National power grid has changed the lives of the people.

He says families are now able to venture into other economic activities due to electricity.