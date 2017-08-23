Govt protects inmates’ rights

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says resolving the high levels of overcrowding in correctional facilities is key to addressing violations of inmates’ human rights.

Mr. Lubinda says the PF administration is determined to improve conditions in correctional facilities around the country.

He was speaking when he officially opened the newly constructed Monze correctional Centre which has the holding capacity of 300 inmates.

Mr. Lubinda said inmates must be provided with decent accommodation in a transformed correctional system.

He said this is key to meeting international standards prescribed in the United Nations Standard Rules now called the Mandela Rules.

And Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Percy Chato said despite opening the 600 capacity Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Centre in 2013, Luwingu in 2014 and Kalabo in 2015, overcrowding remains one of the major challenges the service is currently facing.

Mr. Chato said the population in the facilities countrywide currently stands at 20-thousand 9-hundred and 16 against the holding capacity of 8-thousand 2-hundred and 50.